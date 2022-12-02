NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12, reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,713,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 428,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.