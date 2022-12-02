Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,823 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,293,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Netflix by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Netflix by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $316.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $632.46. The company has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.32.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

