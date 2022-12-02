New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a P/E ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.
About New Concept Energy
