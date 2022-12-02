New Work (OTC:XINXF) Given New €200.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

New Work (OTC:XINXF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from €172.00 ($177.32) to €200.00 ($206.19) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of New Work from €222.00 ($228.87) to €165.00 ($170.10) in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
New Work Stock Performance
XINXF stock opened at $152.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.15. New Work has a 12 month low of $57.94 and a 12 month high of $203.64.
New Work Company Profile
New Work SE operates professional networking platforms in Germany and internationally. It operates through B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, and B2B Marketing Solutions & Events segments. The B2C segment serves XING members who use xing.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com or internations.org to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.
