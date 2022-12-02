Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 100%

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) rose 100% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 717,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 366,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.