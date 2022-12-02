Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded at TheStreet

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth $30,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

