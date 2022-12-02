Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.46.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 15.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,626,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 283,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Northern Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

