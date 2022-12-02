Northland Securities Cuts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $99.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,022,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NetApp by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NetApp by 9.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,665 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 28.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.