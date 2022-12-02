NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 172,868 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

