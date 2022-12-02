Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Shares Down 4.4%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60. 8,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 579,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 208.11%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $36,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $498,575.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,134,782. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.