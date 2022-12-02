Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NTR opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,513,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

