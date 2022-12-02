Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

Shares of JCE stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7503 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

