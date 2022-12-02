Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Up 74.2% in November

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

JRO stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

