NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of NVR worth $49,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth about $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in NVR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2,497.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of NVR by 151.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,739.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,235.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,232.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

