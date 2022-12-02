Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) rose 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.14. Approximately 49,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,002,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,904,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,324,915.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,904,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,324,915.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $20,727,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,671,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,630,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 948,496 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,371. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $73,233,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

