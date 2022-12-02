Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Okta to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.07.

Okta Price Performance

Okta stock opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.27. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $244.18.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,648,000 after acquiring an additional 267,321 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,213 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

