OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OmniAb in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
OmniAb Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. OmniAb has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb
OmniAb Company Profile
Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II entered in definitive merger agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OmniAb (OABI)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.