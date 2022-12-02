OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OmniAb in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OABI opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. OmniAb has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,017,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,781,136.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 170,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,136.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

