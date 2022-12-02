OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Downgraded to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00.
OCX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OncoCyte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on OncoCyte to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.25.
Shares of OCX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.56. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
