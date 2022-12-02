ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $89.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.20.

ONE Gas Trading Down 17.6 %

OGS opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

