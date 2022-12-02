onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $73.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

onsemi Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ON opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 54.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in onsemi by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 590,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,216 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in onsemi by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Analyst Recommendations for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

