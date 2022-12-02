onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $73.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

onsemi Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ON opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.33.

Insider Activity

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 54.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in onsemi by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 590,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,216 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in onsemi by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

