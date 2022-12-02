Orbimed Advisors Llc Purchases 762,380 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,973,722. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SCPH opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

