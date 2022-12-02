Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Major Shareholder Corp Orix Sells 562,500 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Orix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,257,000 after buying an additional 1,844,839 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,478,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,083,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,890,000 after buying an additional 214,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

