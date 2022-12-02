Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

OTIS opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 285,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 174,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

