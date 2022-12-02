Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PANW. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.92.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $178.40 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.82.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,977 shares of company stock valued at $30,577,026 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.