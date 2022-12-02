Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $297.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.48 and its 200-day moving average is $272.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

