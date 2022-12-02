Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464,643 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Peabody Energy worth $52,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,111 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 271.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 45,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 15.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,232 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,635,000 after buying an additional 195,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after buying an additional 7,663,928 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 497.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 141,680 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 117,960 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BTU opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

