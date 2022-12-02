Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.92) to GBX 1,060 ($12.68) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.31) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $989.71.
NYSE PSO opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.03.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
