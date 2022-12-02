Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.92) to GBX 1,060 ($12.68) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.31) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 1,140 ($13.64) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $989.71.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

NYSE PSO opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pearson Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 119.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 175.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 56.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.