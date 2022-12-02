Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.95

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.95 and last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 23715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.03.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock worth $507,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after buying an additional 742,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

