Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) PT Lowered to €220.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €250.00 ($257.73) to €220.00 ($226.80) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDRDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($263.92) to €277.00 ($285.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 227.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDF opened at 200.74 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of 164.11 and a fifty-two week high of 246.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 180.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 185.06.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

