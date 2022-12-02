Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.31

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.67, with a volume of 16368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $97,046,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $59,147,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Perrigo by 11,414.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after acquiring an additional 987,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 227.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,174,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $24,684,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.