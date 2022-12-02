Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

