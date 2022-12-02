Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 3.5 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,705,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

