Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 206,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $474,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,346,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $110.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.