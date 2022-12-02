Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $77.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PDD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. CWM LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

