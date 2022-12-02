Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $84.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.27. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $85.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,782,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after buying an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after buying an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after buying an additional 2,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.