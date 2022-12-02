Piper Sandler Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $525.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $489.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $472.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.55. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $477.08.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

