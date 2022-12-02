Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.88

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 3110900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSNY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.