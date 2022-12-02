Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.88

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 3110900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSNY shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 5.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
