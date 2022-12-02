Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.88

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 3110900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSNY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
