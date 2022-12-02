Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.88

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 3110900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSNY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $38,768,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 96.6% during the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 645,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 317,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at $4,602,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

