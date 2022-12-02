Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRTG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Portage Biotech from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Portage Biotech Stock Up 26.5 %

PRTG opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Portage Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.22. Equities analysts anticipate that Portage Biotech will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portage Biotech

(Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

