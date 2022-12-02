PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 91.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PROG by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PROG by 24.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRG opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.97. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

