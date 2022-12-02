Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 4.8%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.66 and last traded at $34.84. 13,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 836,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
