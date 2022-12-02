Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 4.8%

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.66 and last traded at $34.84. 13,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 836,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,593 shares of company stock worth $12,849,388. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

