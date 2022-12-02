Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Down 4.8%

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.66 and last traded at $34.84. 13,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 836,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGNY. KeyCorp began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Progyny Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,593 shares of company stock worth $12,849,388. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 5.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.