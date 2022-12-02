ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) & Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Head to Head Review

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProKidney and Adverum Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$2.33 million N/A N/A Adverum Biotechnologies $7.50 million 9.02 -$145.54 million ($1.57) -0.43

Analyst Ratings

ProKidney has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adverum Biotechnologies.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProKidney and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 1 4 0 2.80 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

ProKidney presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.78%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 342.48%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than ProKidney.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A N/A Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -59.42% -40.20%

Summary

ProKidney beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; Cornell University; GenSight; Lexeo; and Virovek. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

