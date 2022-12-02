ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.05. 3,822,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 114,699,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.