ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 6%

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.05. 3,822,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 114,699,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.