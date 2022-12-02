Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSTG. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.

NYSE PSTG opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.44, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

