Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

Pure Storage Price Performance

PSTG stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 756.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

