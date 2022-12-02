Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yamaha Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

YAMHF stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

