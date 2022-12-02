Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTON. UBS Group dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 3.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 532,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

