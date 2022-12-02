Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Lowered by Analyst

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Nissan Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nissan Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

