Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Boosted by K LIU &

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at K LIU & lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peraso in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Peraso’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for Peraso’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Peraso alerts:

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a negative net margin of 119.18%.

Peraso Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso

Shares of PRSO stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Peraso has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peraso stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Peraso worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peraso Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.