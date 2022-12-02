Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Shares Gap Down to $189.29

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.29, but opened at $185.11. Quaker Chemical shares last traded at $186.70, with a volume of 839 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.87.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 506,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.